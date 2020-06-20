William F. Brubaker, Sr.
Harrisburg - William F. Brubaker, Sr., 86, of Harrisburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Melody A. (Dixon) Brubaker.
Born in Lebanon, PA, he was a son of the late Allen S. and Violet S. (Kreichbaum) Brubaker.
William proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired after 35 years as a machinist from AMP, Inc. During his retirement, William worked for Days Inn, Harrisburg.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by 8 children: William F. Brubaker, Jr. (Mary Beth), Leisa Bowman (Paul), Lou Ann Dissinger (Glenn), Beth McCoy, Victoria McCoy (Eli Yerusalim), Eleanore Messersmith (Jeff), Sandy Tobin (Greg), and Erin Brubaker; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Samuel and Richard. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Margret Bowman.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. To send online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements by Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Harrisburg.
Harrisburg - William F. Brubaker, Sr., 86, of Harrisburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Melody A. (Dixon) Brubaker.
Born in Lebanon, PA, he was a son of the late Allen S. and Violet S. (Kreichbaum) Brubaker.
William proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired after 35 years as a machinist from AMP, Inc. During his retirement, William worked for Days Inn, Harrisburg.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by 8 children: William F. Brubaker, Jr. (Mary Beth), Leisa Bowman (Paul), Lou Ann Dissinger (Glenn), Beth McCoy, Victoria McCoy (Eli Yerusalim), Eleanore Messersmith (Jeff), Sandy Tobin (Greg), and Erin Brubaker; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Samuel and Richard. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Margret Bowman.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. To send online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements by Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Harrisburg.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.