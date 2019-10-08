|
|
William H. Long
Elizabethtown - William H. Long, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away on October 3, 2019 peacefully at home.
He was born September 6, 1933 in Charleroi, PA, son of the late Murray and Ethel (Wood) Long.
Mr. Long was a 1956 graduate of the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and had worked as a pharmacist for 43 years. After retirement he wore many hats as an employee of HERCO.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Brownstone Lodge #666 F&AM, Hershey.
Bill is survived by; wife, Beulah "Toby" (Tobias) Long; daughter, Debra (Richard) Hummer; son, Patrick B. Eberly; grandchildren, Dillan & Jaymie Bujak and Weston Eberly; as well as many great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Patrick Eberly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM. Interment will follow in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc. 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019