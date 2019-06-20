Services
William H. Sheaffer


William H. Sheaffer Obituary
William H. Sheaffer

Newmanstown - William H. Sheaffer, 66, of Heidelberg Township, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was born in Lebanon on February 2, 1953, a son of the late William H. Frederick and Ruth Arlene Sheaffer Gorey. Bill was a retired machinist working for I. Auman Machine Shop of Lebanon. He was member of the Sons of American Legion, Post 880 of Richland, Newmanstown Athletic Association and enjoyed shuffleboard. He is survived by sister, Gloria Sheaffer of Lebanon; brother, Charles Sheaffer and wife Debra of Lebanon; niece, Melissa Greene and nephew, John Greene both of NJ; uncle, Kenneth Sheaffer of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by step father, Ronald Gorey and sister, Wilma Sheaffer. There will be no funeral service. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 20, 2019
