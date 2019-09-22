|
William J. Boyer
Newmanstown - William J. Boyer, 77, of Newmanstown, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Julia B. (Koch) Boyer, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage on Dec. 10th.
William, a son of the late James and Helen (Belles) Boyer, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Kim H., wife of Elvin Hurst, Jr., Newmanstown, and Robert M. Boyer, husband of Stephanie, West Lawn; four grandchildren, Tyler L. and Kody R. Hurst, and Samantha Jo and AJ Boyer; and his beloved dog, Bubba. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Zimmerman and Betty Sholley.
He retired from Snap-On Tools, having previously worked as a plumber for Rudy Gardner Plumbing.
He was a member of Pioneer Hose Company #1, Robesonia, where he was very active and a past assistant Chief.
Services are private at his request. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019