William J. Davis
Lebanon - William J. Davis, 54, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Conestoga View in Lancaster after battling with cancer.
Born in Lebanon, PA on October 7, 1965, William (Jesse) was a son of the late Harry and Arlene (Ulrich) Davis. He is survived by his wife, Becky J. (Gainer) Davis; two children, Felicia A. Davis and Jesse C. Davis; three grandchildren, Kayli, Zoey, and Skylahna; three brothers, Harry Davis, Jr., Scott Davis, and John Davis; a sister, Betty Derr; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Vicki and Dorothy Davis.
William worked for G4S at Ingram Micro, as well as longtime employee at Quentin Tavern. He was a volunteer firefighter for 36 years, most recently at Friendship Fire Department.
William, a kind and selfless man, was most happy when spending time with family, especially his granddaughters. He enjoyed bowling, rollerskating, and was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports, including the Eagles, Flyers, 76ers, and the Phillies. He was also a big fan of Penn State Football, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.
William will be remembered as a loving, dedicated, and hard-working family man who brought much joy to those closest to him.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, January 24th at Thompson Funeral Home, 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, PA. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-2:30 pm. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020