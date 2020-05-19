|
William J. Funkhouser
Jonestown - William J. Funkhouser, 90, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy K. Funkhouser.
Born in Lebanon on December 24, 1929, he was the son of the late Aldon F. and Georgia Fulk Funkhouser. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Conventional Weapons Expert and retired as a MSgt from Indiantown Gap after 37 years of service in the Army and the National Guards. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking and was known for making birdhouses, benches and walking canes.
He is survived by his sons Daniel J. Funkhouser of Jonestown, John A. Funkhouser of York, Mark A. husband of Cindy Funkhouser of Elizabethtown and Thomas E. husband of Denise Funkhouser of Bethesda, MD; sister Bonnie Schmittel of Harrisburg; and four grandchildren
Graveside services and interment, with military honors, will be held at a later date, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 19 to May 20, 2020