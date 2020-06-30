William J. "Bill" WeikAnnville - William J. "Bill" Weik, 101, of Annville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Carolyn's House - Hospice of Central PA.Born January 22, 1919 in Newmanstown, PA to Clarence Weik and Jennie I. Hippert Weik Eck. Bill graduated from Cornwall High School in 1936, and attended Penn State Extension course in Mining Engineering and Drafting. He enrolled in the Navy V-5 program 1942 during WWII, and was sent to the Pacific Theater for his service.Bill was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation's Mining Division starting in 1937 at Cornwall Mine, and transferred to Morgantown, PA mine as Assistant Superintendent in 1972, retiring in 1978.He was an avid golfer and a member of the Lebanon Country Club since 1959. He was honored with them renaming the club championship in his name on his 100th birthday in 2019. He won the club championship 14 times, the Lebanon County Championship 3 times, was runner up finalist at Pinehurst, NC, participated in the USGA Senior Amateur, qualified for the National Tournament four times and won at the America Golf Association, Eastern State Senior and Great Lakes Senior golf associations. He was the PA Senior Champion in 1981 and 1983. He had 13 hole-in-ones, with the last being at age 92. He was a semi-pro baseball catcher for Cornwall and Annville-Cleona prior to WWII. He bowled a 300 game in league competition and had a 185 average.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather John Eck, Sr., his wife Martha, his loving companion Ruth Musser, and brothers Karl, Richard, Clarence (Clutch), and sister Grace.He is survived by his devoted niece Betsy Weik Jamison, his brother John Eck, Jr. (Anne); the Musser family, Jim Musser (Enie), Jan Musser Allen, Sue Musser Miller (Geoff), many nephews and nieces, his dear former neighbors from Palmyra, as well as extended family and friends at the Lebanon Country Club and Kindred Place of Annville.A private celebration of life with be held at the Lebanon Country Club at a later date.