William M. "Bill" Gettle Jr.

William M. "Bill" Gettle Jr. Obituary
William M. "Bill" Gettle, Jr.

Lebanon - William M. "Bill" Gettle, Jr., 88, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Ruth S. (Ream) Gettle, sharing what would have been 59 years in marriage this July.

Born in Bethel Twp. on November 7, 1931, he was the son of the late William M., Sr. and Cora M. (Bashore) Gettle. Bill attended a machinist trade school, and went on to own and operate Gettle Automotive for 53 years. Bill was also a veteran of the US Army. He was a former member of St. Mark UCC in Lebanon. He enjoyed auto racing, contributing a lot to that community, and built racing engines for over 50 years, anything from sprint cars to modified and late models.

Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Scott A. Gettle (Cynthia), Brian E. Gettle (Sheila), Steven D. Gettle, Sr. (Laurie) and William Jack Gettle (Kim); grandchildren Jessica, Shane, Steven and Brandon; great grandchildren Cameron, Dylan, Christopher, Aurora and Jordan; and his favorite buddy, Milo the cat. He was preceded in death by siblings Lowell Gettle and Eleanor Hartzell.

A drive-thru viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, PA 17038. Burial will be private in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or to the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, PO Box 688, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020
