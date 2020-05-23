|
William P. Brandt, Jr.
Lebanon, PA - William P. Brandt, Jr., born in Lebanon, PA on March 19, 1964, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 56 years old. He died peacefully in his home comforted by his beloved wife Linda and family by his side. Bill was a welder by trade for over 25 years. His personality and warm smile was shared with and cherished by many throughout the last 10 years while working for Lebanon Transit as a bus driver.
He was an avid hunter, who loved fishing and anything outdoors (if it wasn't too hot). He kept his social life busy as he belonged to bowling, dart and pool leagues and cherished every friendship he made along the way. Bill enjoyed watching NASCAR, cheering on the Miami Dolphins and was Penn State Proud. Bill served in the United States Army directly after high school. He was a member of Fort Indiantown Gap Fish and Game Conservation Club where he served as President for many years. He was a social member of the Independent Fire Company No. 1 and the Chemical Fire Company both in Lebanon, PA. With is rosy cheeks and infectious smile, Bill always had a funny comeback to anyone at any time keeping everyone on their toes. To know him was to love him and he will be deeply missed.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife Linda, his granddaughter Kylie Breen who was the sunshine of his life and the force behind his smile, step-son Justin Breen and wife Mia, step granddaughters Alley and Miranda, as well as his sister Donna Klick and husband Brian. Bill was preceded in death by parents William P. Brandt, Sr. and Madaline Troemel both of Lebanon.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm. in the Rohland Funeral Home. Family and friends are reminded that current CDC mask and building limit guidelines will be followed. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either Compassionate Care Hospice 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to the Fort Indiantown Gap Fish and Game Conservation Club 74 Church Lane, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020