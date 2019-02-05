|
William S. Deitz
Lebanon - William S. Deitz, 88, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Catherine G. "Cass" (Hartman) Deitz. Born in Lebanon, PA on July 11, 1930, William was a son of the late William and Margaret (Waltz) Deitz. He was retired from the General Electric Corporation in Lebanon. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, where he was worked as the sexton for many years. He was also a member of the Independent Fire Company, Lebanon County Firemen's Association, and the Smokies Association. William is survived by a son, John W. Deitz; two grandchildren, Keith Deitz, husband of Heather, and Jessica L. Deitz; two great grandchildren, Lilah and Callan, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Emma Caldwell; a grandson, Shane Callahan; and two brothers, Donald and Raymond Deitz.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 7th at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A viewing hour will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 at the church. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019