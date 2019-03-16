|
|
William T. Yarnell
Lebanon - William T. Yarnell, 89, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Elaine M. (Rode) Yarnell, who died January 20, 2009.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on September 3, 1929, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth M. (Mirk) Yarnell.
William served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown, where he was a lector for years. William was employed at Buell, Lebanon. He was a member of the Richland American Legion Post 880 and the Knights of Columbus. William was an avid reader, sudoku player, and loved his family.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Yarnell, of Lebanon; a son, William T. Yarnell, of Kleinfeltersville; grandsons, Alexander "Alec," husband of Megan Yarnell, of Havertown, Christopher "Chris" Yarnell, of Peoria, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019