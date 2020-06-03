William W. LeRoyAnnville - William W. LeRoy, 87, formerly of Annville died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Broad Mountain Nursing Home, Frackville. He was the husband of the late Judith Kreider LeRoy who died in 2016.Born in West Chester on July 4, 1932, he was the son of the late Clifford L. and Wanda Wolaver LeRoy. He worked as a computer programmer for Lebanon Packaging.Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of Korea, a 1950 graduate of Mercersburg Academy and a 1959 graduate of Bucknell University. He was a long-time volunteer for the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon and a Boy Scout Leader in Campbelltown.Surviving is a daughter Margot wife of Jeffrey Hoch of Palmyra, two sons Clinton A. LeRoy of Fredericksburg, David J. LeRoy of Los Gatos, CA, 4 grandchildren Roxanne Hoch, Madeline Hoch, and Kevin and Ryan LeRoy. He was preceded in death by a brother John LeRoy.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Lebanon County Chapter # 81, P.O. Box 1443, Lebanon, PA 17042 in Bill's memory.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.