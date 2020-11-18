1/1
Lebanon - William Z. Fessler, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in his home. He was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County to Harvey and Katie Zellers Fessler. He was owner of Bill Fessler, Builder-Contracting and formerly worked for Paul Reber Builders as a foreman. He was former President of the Lebanon County Builder's Association and worshipped in the Protestant faith. Bill served in the Marine Corps; was a Legionnarie and was an involved with the Ebenezer Fire Police. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bird watching, playing pool, darts and was involved with league baseball. He was a very generous person, loved children and spending time at his hunting camp in Lycoming County. He also loved to donate to various veteran organizations and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He is survived by daughter, Trisha Potts and husband Ronald; grandchildren, Morgan Potts, Bobbi Sue Stewart, Steven Fessler, Jr. and wife Kelly; great grandsons, Noah and Isaiah; companion, Brenda Smalls and her children, Sara Smith, Beth Garrett, Jacob Frazier; and her nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Fessler, Sr.; brothers, Harvey and Harold Fessler. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 am in St. Paul's UCC, 1304 Heidelberg Ave., Schaefferstown. Please following CDC guidelines and wear a mask. His family will meet with friends following the service. Interment will be made privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon County Christian Ministries, 250 S. 7th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handing his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
