Wilma E. Urban
Wilma E. Urban

Lebanon - Wilma E. (Horn) Urban, 97, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Urban. Born in Texas, Ohio on April 13, 1923, Wilma was a daughter of the late Martin and Stephanie (Youdanie) Horn. Wilma graduated from Lebanon Catholic High School and worked as secretary of the Assumption BVM Church in Lebanon for many years, as well as secretary for the USO. She was also a voice on the weekly local radio show called the "Catholic Forum", where she met her husband, Robert. They were married in 1954 and raised three children, Rose Marie, Joseph, and Andrew. Wilma enjoyed spending time with her children and hosted many large gatherings with her extended family and many friends.

In addition to her children, Wilma is survived by a granddaughter, Stephanie Urban; a sister, Dolly Dellinger-Kapp of Lebanon; and a brother, James Horn of Chambersburg. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew; two brothers, Tony and Robert Horn; and a sister, Betty (Walters) Horn.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Kristi Glassford, and Steve and Maggie Fortna of Hands on Nursing, who went well above and beyond for Wilma's comfort.

A viewing will be held on Monday evening, July 27th from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
