Wilma Grace (Miller) Knight
Palmyra - Wilma Grace (Miller) Knight, 84, of Palmyra, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born Monday, October 8, 1934 in Jonestown, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Miriam (Yorty) Miller. She was married 64 years to Rev. Walter F. Knight, Jr.
Wilma possessed a fun loving spirit throughout her life. She was a faithful member of the United Christian Church since she was 15 years of age. She taught Sunday school, Bible school and was involved with Kids Klubs activities for many years. Wilma loved being a minister's wife and mother, her work with the church, her immediate and large extended family, and had a heart for children. She was a member of Countryside Christian Community Auxiliary and served as president of the Missionary Prayer Circle. Wilma also enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning and freezing her own fruits and vegetables, and reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children: Connie Kinsley, Denise Knight, Walter Knight, III (Sharon), Ruth Hackman (Richard), Barbara Knight (Kenneth Chang) and Andrew Knight; 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a brother Ernie Miller; seven sisters: Carol Gish, Sally Ann Burrows, Doris Hilbert Fitch (Lawrence), Carlene Snyder, Arlene Dove (Dewey), Sherry Wanamaker (Ken) and Donna Spitler; sisters-in-law: Jeannine Miller, Alvina Hummer, Maggie Miller, Linda Miller, Katherine Dowdrick and Beatrice Knight, and brother-in-law Ross Herr.
Wilma was predeceased by brothers: Gerald, Raymond, Marvin, Warren, Ronald, David and Dean Miller; and sisters: Mildred Kreiser and Evelyn Miller.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Fontana Union Chapel, 22 Fontana Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be on Tuesday at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilma's memory may be made to Palmyra United Christian Church, 133 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or to Carolyn's House Hospice, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019