Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church,
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church
103 E. Market Street,
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery,
Lebanon,, PA
View Map
Wilmer R. "Lighty" Light


1927 - 2019
Wilmer R. "Lighty" Light Obituary
Wilmer R. "Lighty" Light

Lebanon - Wilmer Rank Light, 92, of Troy Avenue, Lebanon, PA, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born on April 9, 1927, he was the son of the late Annie Rank Light and Galen B. Light. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Hilda Wolfe Light. Wilmer is survived by his son Joseph Mark (Somerset, NJ), Susan Jane (at home) and Maryann wife of Joel Guldin (Lebanon). Also surviving are his granddaughters, Joanna Guldin, wife of John Noll (Jonestown), Rachel Guldin (Eugene, OR), and Rebecca Guldin (Washington, D.C.) and a sister Arlene Walters. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. A 1944 graduate of Fredericksburg High School, Wilmer was a lifelong member of the Fairland Brethren Church, Cleona, and attended Suedberg Church of God. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in West Germany. Wilmer was employed as the first school bus driver for Jonestown High School. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel in Lebanon as a security guard, chauffeur and ambulance driver. Wilmer later transferred to Millard Quarry, Annville, and upon retirement was a van driver for Fisher Bus Company. Throughout his life, Wilmer worked his family farm. Wilmer enjoyed farming, traveling the world, reading newspapers, debating politics, listening to music, spending time with lifelong friends, and attending his family members' musical performances. A true Pennsylvania Dutchman, he spoke the language and loved eating opera fudge, cookies, whoopie pies and anything with chocolate and peanut butter. His presence, love and humor is missed by his family and by all who loved him. Viewing will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 103 E. Market Street, Jonestown with viewing starting at 10:30AM. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Arc of Lancaster Lebanon, 116 W Airport Rd suite a, Lititz, PA 17543 or https://www.thearclancleb.org/. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
