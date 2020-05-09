|
|
Wilson L. Lugo
Fredericksburg - Wilson L. Lugo, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Diana L. Meoni Lugo. On June 27th, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Born in Puerto Rico on January 22, 1948, he was the son of the late Venerio and Alcadia Santiago Lugo. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Wilson retired from the Lombardy Hotel in New York City after 40 years of service. He then worked for and retired from Yellow Freight. He enjoyed riding his scooter, ATV, walking and swimming. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Diana A. Vasquez of Lebanon, Joline Aran wife of Dan Messner of Harrisburg, Annette Lugo of NJ and Jolene Mars of Catskill, NY; brothers Danny (Angel) Lugo of Brooklyn, NY and Ozzy Lugo of AZ; sisters Lisa "Analisa" Rodriguez of Palmyra and Lolly Garcia of Miami, FL; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Donna E. Lugo and sisters Carmen Alvarado and Elva Lugo.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at a later date, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020