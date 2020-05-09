Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Lugo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson L. Lugo


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilson L. Lugo Obituary
Wilson L. Lugo

Fredericksburg - Wilson L. Lugo, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the WellSpan Good Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Diana L. Meoni Lugo. On June 27th, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Born in Puerto Rico on January 22, 1948, he was the son of the late Venerio and Alcadia Santiago Lugo. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Wilson retired from the Lombardy Hotel in New York City after 40 years of service. He then worked for and retired from Yellow Freight. He enjoyed riding his scooter, ATV, walking and swimming. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Diana A. Vasquez of Lebanon, Joline Aran wife of Dan Messner of Harrisburg, Annette Lugo of NJ and Jolene Mars of Catskill, NY; brothers Danny (Angel) Lugo of Brooklyn, NY and Ozzy Lugo of AZ; sisters Lisa "Analisa" Rodriguez of Palmyra and Lolly Garcia of Miami, FL; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Donna E. Lugo and sisters Carmen Alvarado and Elva Lugo.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at a later date, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -