Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ
1588 Mt. Zion Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ
1588 Mt. Zion Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Sweinhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson S. Sweinhart


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilson S. Sweinhart Obituary
Wilson S. Sweinhart

Myerstown - Wilson S. Sweinhart, 84, of Myerstown, died on Monday, May 13, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run Nursing Home. He was born on Monday, March 18, 1935 to the late Calvin Sweinhart and Buelah Sweinhart nee Knerr in Spinnerstown, PA. He was a member of Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ and retired as a truck driver. Surviving are wife Martha A. Sweinhart nee Schadler; step daughter Glenda (Dennis) Peiffer; several grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and the special Michael Lynch Family; sisters Carrie (Arthur) Mahaffey, Grace (Russell) Boyanoski. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marion (Wolfe) Sweinhart, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Viewing will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ, 1588 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ, 1588 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now