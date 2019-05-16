|
Wilson S. Sweinhart
Myerstown - Wilson S. Sweinhart, 84, of Myerstown, died on Monday, May 13, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run Nursing Home. He was born on Monday, March 18, 1935 to the late Calvin Sweinhart and Buelah Sweinhart nee Knerr in Spinnerstown, PA. He was a member of Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ and retired as a truck driver. Surviving are wife Martha A. Sweinhart nee Schadler; step daughter Glenda (Dennis) Peiffer; several grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and the special Michael Lynch Family; sisters Carrie (Arthur) Mahaffey, Grace (Russell) Boyanoski. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marion (Wolfe) Sweinhart, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Viewing will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ, 1588 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ, 1588 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 16, 2019