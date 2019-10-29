|
|
Wilson W. Miller, Jr.
Wilson W. Miller Jr. "Cap", passed away on October 28, 2019 at Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, PA, after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 86. Cap is survived by his wife Joan (Granger), and their four children, Bradley (wife Kim), Brian (wife Maria), Kristin, and Brett (wife Elizabeth), three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. They were married 67 years in August. Cap served in the Navy right out of high school and then worked for Bethlehem Steel for 36-years in Human Resources. Cap was an avid saltwater fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. After retirement, they spent their summers fishing in Rehoboth Beach, DE, winters in Harlingen, TX and later the gulf coast of FL. They traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and took an occasional cruise. Cap was very active in their United Methodist church often teaching Sunday School and serving on the board. Cap will be missed by his family and friends and we know he is in a better place looking down on us.
Service: Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service, Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019