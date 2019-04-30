|
Yvonne Denise "Nana" Weston
Bethel - Yvonne Denise "Nana" Weston, 66, of Bethel, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home. She was born on Thursday, January 22, 1953 to the late John Gingrich and Lonez Gingrich nee House in Lebanon. She worked at Hershey Foods and was a member of the Jonestown Legion, enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping at the cabin and cooking. Surviving are daughter Lanise M. Weston and life partner Samantha Gable; grandchildren Jadyn Dupler, Liam Weston, Ashton Weston; brothers Zane Gingrich, Brad Gingrich; lifelong friends John Baisden, Sherry Bertogli-Carr; dogs Sweetie, Lucy and Chase. She was preceded in death by brother John Gingrich; niece Delani Rae Elliot. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5:00-10:00 PM at Jonestown Legion, 335 North Lancaster Street, Jonestown. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
