Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
Yvonne Marie Siegfried


1948 - 2020
Yvonne Marie Siegfried Obituary
Yvonne Marie Siegfried

Lebanon - Yvonne Marie Siegfried, 72, of Lebanon, died Sunday March 8, 2020 at Manor Care.

Born in Ashland, PA on January 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Nedwin and June (Fennessy) Fegley. Yvonne graduated from Lower Dauphin High School, and worked at the Hershey Medical Center for over 30 years.

Surviving are children Todd W. Siegfried, husband of Jennifer of Sun City Center, FL, Bradley T. Siegfried, husband of Alison of Lebanon, Colleen Shutter, wife of Shawn of Palmyra; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and sister Brenda Sarao, wife of Mike of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her brother Nedwin Fegley.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 20th at 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Yvonne's memory to The Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Avenue, Suite 134A Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
