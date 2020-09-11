A. Eugene "Gene" Heasley, 78, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
Born September 16, 1941 in Reidsburg, he was the son of the late Alvin G. Heasley and Lois K. (Adams) Heasley Taylor.
He married Sharon E. Whiteman on September 2, 1961.
Mr. Heasley worked as a lineman foreman for Citizens Utilities Phone Company in New Bethlehem. After retiring, he worked on real estate rental properties.
He attended the First Church of God where he served on the Board of Trustees, Missions of Love Ministry, and the Van Ministry. He also helped with the Food Bank in New Bethlehem. He was always there to lend a hand or to help out in any way he could.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sharon E. Heasley of New Bethlehem, who was the love of his life; a daughter, Sara Creel and her husband, Tony, of Rockwell, N.C.; a son, Alvin Lee Heasley and his wife, Laura, of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Chelsea Maske and her husband, Caleb, Emily Lubas and her husband, Tyler, and Justin Heasley; a step-grandson, Dwayne Creel and his wife, Tricia; a great-granddaughter, Lakyn; and five step-great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Cole, Elijah, Parker and Kylie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Heasley was preceded in death by an infant sister; a step-grandson, Phillip Creel; and his step-father, Arthur Taylor.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.
Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.