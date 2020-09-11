1/1
A. Eugene "Gene" Heasley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. Eugene "Gene" Heasley, 78, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, September 10, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Born September 16, 1941 in Reidsburg, he was the son of the late Alvin G. Heasley and Lois K. (Adams) Heasley Taylor.

He married Sharon E. Whiteman on September 2, 1961.

Mr. Heasley worked as a lineman foreman for Citizens Utilities Phone Company in New Bethlehem. After retiring, he worked on real estate rental properties.

He attended the First Church of God where he served on the Board of Trustees, Missions of Love Ministry, and the Van Ministry. He also helped with the Food Bank in New Bethlehem. He was always there to lend a hand or to help out in any way he could.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sharon E. Heasley of New Bethlehem, who was the love of his life; a daughter, Sara Creel and her husband, Tony, of Rockwell, N.C.; a son, Alvin Lee Heasley and his wife, Laura, of New Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Chelsea Maske and her husband, Caleb, Emily Lubas and her husband, Tyler, and Justin Heasley; a step-grandson, Dwayne Creel and his wife, Tricia; a great-granddaughter, Lakyn; and five step-great-grandchildren, Shaylee, Cole, Elijah, Parker and Kylie.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Heasley was preceded in death by an infant sister; a step-grandson, Phillip Creel; and his step-father, Arthur Taylor.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sep. 11 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alcorn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved