Adalene L. "Addie" Hartzell, 96, of New Bethlehem, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning.
She was born in 1923 in Clarion to Wiley and Beulah Slagle Lowers.
Mrs. Hartzell was an active member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the OES.
She was also an active member of her local Bridge and Mah-jong Clubs and the Bostonia Country Club.
Mrs. Hartzell loved cooking and entertaining family and friends.
She was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan.
Many happy years with the love of her life, Bert, were spent at their beach home on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Of all of her pleasures, her family was the most cherished.
Survivors include one daughter and one son, Bertie "Lynn" Moore and her husband, Richard, of Indiana, and Hardy Hartzell of Findlay, Ohio; three grandchildren, Morgan Hartzell of Chicago, Ill., Devon Moore of Pittsburgh, and Hunter Hartzell and fiance, Kyle Praise, of Portland, Ore.; three great-grandchildren, Ruby, Ryne and Jagger; one sister and one brother, Patricia Rugh of Crawford, Colo. and Jack Lowers of Erie; one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law, Norma Troup of New Bethlehem and Bob Ballock of Twinsburg, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert in 2000, and her sister Betty Lou Ballock.
A Celebration of Mrs. Hartzell's life will be announced at a later time.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post 354 440 W. Broad St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 13 to Jan. 23, 2020