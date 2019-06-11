Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Albert E. "Ab" Hilliard. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert E. "Ab" Hilliard, 80, of Fairmount City, died early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.



Born March 10, 1939 in Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Catherine E. (Neiswonger) Hilliard.



He was married on July 19, 1959 to Norma M. (Copenhaver).



Mr. Hilliard worked numerous jobs including construction, PennDOT, coal strip mines, and then he ran his own garbage truck.



He had a deep love for music and played guitar. He formed a band called "A E and the Country Classics." He also had a strong belief in God.



In addition to his wife of almost 60 years, Norma M. Hilliard of Fairmount City, survivors include sons, Roger Hilliard and his wife, Karla, and Randy Hilliard, both of Fairmount City; daughters, Robin Kriebel and her husband, Ron, of Butler, Tammy Dixon and her husband, Jerry, of Phillipsburg, and Karen Salsgiver and her family of Templeton; five grandchildren, Stephanie and Jessica Hilliard, Staci Cattaneo (Ricky), and Timothy and Nathan Kriebel; four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Caden Craig, and Colton and Kylie Wasser; a brother, Norman J. Hilliard of Clarion; and a brother-in-law, Harold W. McMahon Sr. of New Bethlehem.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Colene McMahon.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.



Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.



