Angela "Holly" Sisson, 54, of Vowinckel, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.
Born December 25, 1964, in Butler, she was the daughter of Harry N. Billotte of Sligo and the late Leona Hilliard Billotte.
She married Kenneth Sisson Jr. on February 27, 1982. He survives.
Mrs. Sisson was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church and a former member of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wildcat.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, Kenneth Allan Sisson III and his wife, Sarah, of Eau Claire, and Jonathan Sisson of Butler; three grandchildren, Angeleia Carol Diane Sisson, Emmett Kenneth Allen Joseph Sisson, and Carolyn Melissa Paige Sisson; two sisters, Nicki Billotte of Rimersburg, and Carol Ann Bowser and her husband, Barry, of Clarion; and a brother, Carl A. Billotte and his wife, Lori, of Rimersburg.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Jimmy Billotte.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wildcat, officiating.
Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 11 to July 25, 2019