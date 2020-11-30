Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Born February 15, 1947 in Bradford, he was the son of Elmer and Mable (Burrows) Deitz.
He married Gloria Wiser on February 18, 1966. She survives.
Mr. Deitz was the owner and operator of W.V. Glass, which is now owned and operated by his son, Jeff.
He was a member of the Sligo Methodist Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing, doing puzzles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Gloria Deitz of Sligo, survivors include a daughter, Terri Deitz of Sligo; two sons, Jeff Deitz and his wife, C. Susan, of Knox, and Dan Deitz and his wife, Leigh, of Andersonville, Tenn.; four sisters, Judy Hartzell of Shippenville, Dorothy Stewart of Shippenville, Kathy Stitt of Rimersburg, and Bonnie Lamm of Rimersburg; two brothers, Tom Deitz and his wife, Diane, of Emlenton, and Terry Deitz and his wife, Sue, of Sligo. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Shawn and Nicole Deitz; three step-grandchildren, Chad and Jake Boswell, and Jennifer Clancey; one great-grandchild, Carmen Robertson; and one step-great-grandchild, Russel Boswell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
All services are private.
Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.
The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the United Methodist Church in Sligo, P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255.
