1/1
Arthur "AJ" Deitz
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Born February 15, 1947 in Bradford, he was the son of Elmer and Mable (Burrows) Deitz.

He married Gloria Wiser on February 18, 1966. She survives.

Mr. Deitz was the owner and operator of W.V. Glass, which is now owned and operated by his son, Jeff.

He was a member of the Sligo Methodist Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed mowing, doing puzzles and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife Gloria Deitz of Sligo, survivors include a daughter, Terri Deitz of Sligo; two sons, Jeff Deitz and his wife, C. Susan, of Knox, and Dan Deitz and his wife, Leigh, of Andersonville, Tenn.; four sisters, Judy Hartzell of Shippenville, Dorothy Stewart of Shippenville, Kathy Stitt of Rimersburg, and Bonnie Lamm of Rimersburg; two brothers, Tom Deitz and his wife, Diane, of Emlenton, and Terry Deitz and his wife, Sue, of Sligo. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Shawn and Nicole Deitz; three step-grandchildren, Chad and Jake Boswell, and Jennifer Clancey; one great-grandchild, Carmen Robertson; and one step-great-grandchild, Russel Boswell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services are private.

Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the United Methodist Church in Sligo, P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Varner Funeral Home - Sligo
1632 Bald Eagle Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Varner Funeral Home - Sligo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brian Deitz
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved