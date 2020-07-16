1/1
Mrs. Balbina "Barb" Wiant
1933 - 2020
Balbina "Barb" Wiant, 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois Hospital.

Born March 31, 1933 in Vieques, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Galau and Petra Fiqueroa Bermudez.

She married Robert Wayne Wiant on January 25, 1959. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2008.

Mrs. Wiant was a homemaker, loved animals, enjoyed canning her garden vegetables, crocheting, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Felicito Legrand Jr. of Mayport; a daughter, Elma (Don) Levy of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Betty Davis, Gracy Parrilla, Nikki (Harvest) Morrow, Christopher Legrand, Robert (Valerie) Legrand, Ethan Legrand, Megan (Brandon) Hepler and Adrienne (David) Millis; eight great-grandchildren, Tyareaka, Iriss, Louie, Sierra, Robert, Hudson, Lincoln and Petra; one great-great-grandchild, Jackson; brothers-in-law, Bruce Wiant and William (Pauline) Wiant; a sister-in-law, Loudelle Wiant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Guadalupe; two grandchildren, Tercia and Danny; two sisters, Paula and Celina; brothers-in-law, Harrison, Don, Jerry and Gary; and sisters-in law, Patricia, Victoria and Ruby.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jul. 16 to Jul. 30, 2020.
