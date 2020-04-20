|
|
Barbara J. Huffman, 77, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Born June 28, 1942 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Dorothy Hetrick Reedy.
She was a 1962 graduate of Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem.
She married John P. Huffman on October 5, 1962. He survives.
Mrs. Huffman attended Littles Corners United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.
In addition to her husband John, survivors include a son, Kerry Huffman (Lona) of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Christna Huffman of Meadville; her mother, Dorothy Reedy of Kittanning; two grandchildren, Alexandra Huffman and Rachel Magill; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private funeral service will be at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home in Meadville with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin, Pastor of Littles Corners United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Littles Corners United Methodist Church, 15400 State Hwy 198 or Davita Dialysis, 19050 Park Ave. Plaza, both of Meadville, PA 16335.
