Barbara J. McCullough, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born May 29, 1942, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Melvin and Margaret (Jordon) Brown.
Mrs. McCullough was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg. She previously worked for Rimersburg Borough as a meter maid.
She enjoyed gardening, photography, painting and spending time with her dogs, especially, Shadow and Malkin.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Robert McCullough, who she married on Sept. 26, 1970; her son, Terry McCullough of Rimersburg; her daughter, Diana Hilles and her husband, LeRoy Burlingame, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Lance Fancher and his wife, Shanelle, Brianna McCullough, Mollee McCullough and Cassidy McCullough; brothers, Robert Brown and his wife, Pam, of Rimersburg, Denny Brown of East Brady, and Eugene Brown and his wife, Cheryl, of Butler; and her sister, Sandy Simpson and her husband, Eugene, of Rimersburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to Barbara's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
