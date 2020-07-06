Bessie J. "Betty" Smith, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her son's home in Tempe, Ariz.



Born June 13, 1925 in Climax, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Minnie (Uplinger) Buzzard.



She married the love of her life, Mervin Smith of Fairmount City, on July 14, 1941 in Climax. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2005.



In July of 1966, she and her husband plus family moved to Mesa, Ariz.



She worked at Motorola until her retirement.



Survivors include her daughter, Jeanne Finch of Mesa, Ariz.; two sons, Robert (Patty) of Mesa, Ariz., and James (Keiko) of Tempe, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mervin Smith, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Craig Finch, in November of 2002.



Graveside services were held June 29, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Ariz., with the Rev. David Swope of Calvary Baptist Church in Mesa officiating.



White doves were released at the close of the service.



Interment was in Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Ariz.

