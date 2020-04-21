Home

Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc
125 E Main St
Dayton, PA 16222
(814) 257-8512
Mrs. Betty J. (Shick) Barrett


1930 - 2020
Mrs. Betty J. (Shick) Barrett Obituary
Betty J. Barrett, 89, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

Born August 12, 1930, in Salem, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Alvy Shick and Sadie Luella Dinger Shick.

She was a 1948 graduate of Dayton High School and was a member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

She married Bernard E. Barrett on August 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 18, 1999.

Mrs. Barrett took great pride in caring for her home and her family. She liked doing puzzles and creating crafts. She loved working in her yard, tending to her flower gardens and she especially enjoyed mowing her grass.

Her favorite food was ice cream. Her day was not complete without having some ice cream.

Mrs. Barrett was happiest spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, James Bernard Barrett and his wife, Dava, of Dayton and Thomas Alan Barrett and his wife, Nadine, of York; daughters, Peggy Dianne Shoemaker of Dayton and Barbara Arlene Swast and her husband, Alan, of Boardman, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Doug Barrett and his wife, Kelly, Greg Barrett and his wife, Melanie, Emery Barrett and his wife, Nicki, Brooke Rutter and her husband, Daulton, Shari Kercheval and her husband, Mike, Dave Shoemaker and his wife, Deb, Venton Shoemaker, Sara Crytzer and her husband, Brian, Joe Swast, and Alana Murry and her husband, Pat; 19 great-grandchildren, Carter, Jordyn, Jackson and Kendall Barrett, Dylan and Taylor Barrett, Camden and Hope Barrett, Erica Frederick and her husband, Ben, Nick Byerly and his wife, Alyssa, Dutch Shoemaker, Tyler and Cassie Shoemaker, Colt and Nash Crytzer, Lauren and Landen Swast, and Brennan and Allyson; three great-great-grandchildren, Kamryn Frederick and Liam and Jensen Byerly; brothers, Carl Shick of New Bethlehem and John Shick of Indiana; and a sister, Judy Hepler and her husband, Wray, of New Bethlehem.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Bernard E. Barrett; brothers, James, Edward, Wallace, Alvy and Fred Shick; sisters, Bernice Crawford and Della Harmon; and son-in law, Eric Shoemaker.

Funeral services will be privately held.

Interment will be in Smicksburg Methodist Cemetery, West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Mrs. Barrett's family would like to thank the Grey's Personal Care Homes for the excellent care she received over the past few years.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd., Dayton, PA 16222.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.

To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020
