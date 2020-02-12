Home

Rupert Funeral Home
301 Penn St
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1313
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roseville Church of Christ
Brookville, PA
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Roseville Church of Christ
Brookville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Roseville Church of Christ
Brookville, PA
Mrs. Betty Jane (Fox) Oaks


1928 - 2020
Mrs. Betty Jane (Fox) Oaks Obituary
Betty Jane Oaks, 91, of Brookville, died Tuesday afternoon, February 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in New Bethlehem, 37 years to the day of her husband's passing.

Born February 13, 1928 in Corsica, she was the daughter of the late Lee Wayne Fox and Nellie Armagost Fox.

She married Newell Byron Oaks on April 20, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1983.

Mrs. Oaks worked for Owens-Illinois Glass and was a member of the Roseville Church of Christ.

She attended the Senior Center in Jefferson County and was a member of the Owens-Illinois Retirees and Gold Emblem Club, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Clarion .

Family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her family and cooking. She was a wonderful cook.

When still able, Mrs. Oaks enjoyed traveling and hunting with her husband and family.

Survivors include a son, Ted Fox (Nancy) of Brookville; three daughters, Marsha George (Terry) of New Bethlehem, Carole Ray (Jim) and Debra Hilliard (Ron), all of Brookville; 13 grandchildren, Janey Whitten (Dave), Becky Gaston (Mike), Michelle Rausch (Rich), Markelle Blair (Bryan), Scott George, Kevin George (Lisa), Tammy Anderson (Mike), Tonya Mester (Don), Bria Lawrence (Don), Jason Lawrence (Marissa), Misty Ray, Matt Ray (Tammy) and Brian Hilliard; 17 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Lewis Karkosky of Rio Rancho, N.M.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ernest Corbin; step-brother, Denis Corbin; son-in-law, Michael Lawrence; sister-in-law, Mary Karkosky and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Newell C. and Bertha Oaks.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the Roseville Church of Christ in Brookville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the church with the Rev. John Kerr officiating.

Interment will follow in the Roseville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Betty J. Oaks to the Corsica Fire Company, 201 Main Street, Corsica, PA 15829; Roseville Church of Christ, 3359 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825; Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or the .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27, 2020
