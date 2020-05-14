Bonita Jean "Bonnie" Reese Troup, 81, of Fairmount City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 surrounded by family at her home.
Born July 27, 1938 in South Bethlehem, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Willa E. (Bowser) Reese.
Mrs. Troup was a 1957 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
She married Earl E. Troup on November 17, 1973. He survives.
Mrs. Troup worked as a cook/waitress at Ruth's Restaurant in New Bethlehem, then Rola Jensen, and later as a personal care giver in Punxsutawney.
She was a member of the Distant Baptist Church.
Mrs. Troup loved the Lord.
She was a wonderful cook, and loved cooking and feeding her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading the Bible, putting puzzles together, baking Christmas cookies and taking care of everyone.
Survivors include six children, four daughters and two sons, Mary (Mark) Trayer of Mayport, Dennis (Michele) Troup of Mayport, Kelly (Randy) Schrecengost of New Bethlehem, Betty (Bill) Lucas of Mayport, Bruce (Gina) Troup of New Bethlehem and Lori (Gale) Moore of New Bethlehem; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Carl (Nancy) Reese of New Bethlehem and Donnie (Rosanne) Reese of Idaho; a sister, Lorraine (Dave) Hepler of Sligo; and two sisters-in-law, Katie Reese of New Bethlehem and Jackie Troup of Clarion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Nally; four brothers, William Barrett, James, Robert and Jackie Reese; a sister Barbara Ferringer; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 14 to May 28, 2020.