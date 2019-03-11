Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Brian C. Anderson. View Sign

Brian C. Anderson, 53, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday afternoon, March 8, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.



Born June 10, 1965, in Kittanning, he was a son of Frederick W. and Sandra L. Soliday Anderson.



He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School, attended the Clarion County Vo-Tech for welding and was raised in the Catholic faith.



Mr. Anderson was self employed as owner/operator of Anderson Industrial.



He married the former Karen A. Kennedy on January 29, 1999.



Mr. Anderson was member of the VFW, Eagles and Loyal Order of the Moose, all in New Bethlehem, and was co-founder, along with the late Gary "Fud" Snyder, of the Punkin Chunkin Contest, held every fall at the VFW in New Bethlehem.



Survivors include his wife, Karen; his parents, Fred and Sandy Anderson of New Bethlehem; a son, William Anderson of Sykesville; three step-children, Greg Shrecengost of New Bethlehem, Terri Sherry and her husband, Ryan, and their son, Ty, of Fairmount City, and Jerry Shrecengost of Andover, Ohio and his daughter, Katie Teliroli; two brothers, Tom Anderson and his wife, Amy, of Mt. Wolf and their children, Emily, Ryan, Julia and Emma, Greg Anderson and his wife, Mary, of Simsbury, Conn.; a sister, Erin Schuetz and her husband, Kevin, of Oakmont, and their son, Kyle; and numerous aunts and uncles.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Florence Anderson, and Warren and Emily Soliday; and an uncle, James Anderson.



Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.



Private services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, parish priest at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, officiating.



Memorial contributions in the name of Brian C. Anderson may be given to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201.



301 Penn St

New Bethlehem , PA 16242

