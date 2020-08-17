Bruce Wiant, 79, of Fairmount City, died Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest Skilled Nursing Home in Worthington.
Born September 20, 1940 in Climax, he was the son of the late Lester and Genevieve (Burford) Wiant.
He married Ruby I. (Reichard) on April 29, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2015.
Mr. Wiant was a truck driver for McCauley Trucking for 44 years.
He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lion's Club.
Survivors include three children, Danny A. Wiant and his wife, Roberta, of Timblin, Genny Early and her husband, Paul, of East Brady and Vernon Wiant and his wife, Jennifer, of Brookville; six grandchildren, Danny Wiant Jr., Robert Bruce Wiant, Cory Wiant, Crystal Rankin, Ryan Drayer and Alyssa Wiant; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Wiant and his wife, Pauline, of Rimersburg.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ruby, he was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Samuel Swick officiating.
Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Wiant's name to Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ, 8274 Olean Trail, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.