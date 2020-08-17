1/
Bruce Wiant
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Wiant, 79, of Fairmount City, died Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest Skilled Nursing Home in Worthington.

Born September 20, 1940 in Climax, he was the son of the late Lester and Genevieve (Burford) Wiant.

He married Ruby I. (Reichard) on April 29, 1960. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2015.

Mr. Wiant was a truck driver for McCauley Trucking for 44 years.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lion's Club.

Survivors include three children, Danny A. Wiant and his wife, Roberta, of Timblin, Genny Early and her husband, Paul, of East Brady and Vernon Wiant and his wife, Jennifer, of Brookville; six grandchildren, Danny Wiant Jr., Robert Bruce Wiant, Cory Wiant, Crystal Rankin, Ryan Drayer and Alyssa Wiant; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Wiant and his wife, Pauline, of Rimersburg.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ruby, he was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Samuel Swick officiating.

Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Wiant's name to Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ, 8274 Olean Trail, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alcorn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved