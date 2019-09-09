|
|
Burton H. Fowkes, 84, of New Bethlehem, died peaceably Thursday evening, September 5, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.
Born December 1, 1934, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Ethel (Crispen) Fowkes.
He married Marian P. Lawson on June 29, 1957. They were married for 62 years. She survives.
Mr. Fowkes was a graduate of New Bethlehem High School in 1953.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 in Germany.
Mr. Fowkes worked as a bricklayer and contractor and was the owner of Fowkes Masonry and Concrete Contractors. He had a great respect for his crew and enjoyed working with them. He belonged to the Bricklayer and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 Union for over 40 years.
He was a member of the Leatherwood Anti-Horsethief Association, the Loyal Order of Moose 366 of New Bethlehem where he was governor, the Clarion Eagles and the Kittanning Elks Club. He also was a past member of the F&AM Lodge 522 of New Bethlehem and the Coudersport Consistory.
He was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and the Lake Square Presbyterian Church in Leesburg, Fla.
In his younger days, he loved playing baseball with the New Bethlehem Newbies and cherished the lifelong friendships he made playing baseball.
He enjoyed spending precious time with his family, especially with his grandson, watching him play baseball, golfing, making walking sticks, and talking about everything and nothing.
Mr. Fowkes also cherished the friendships he made over the years with other kids' parents while watching little league games. He enjoyed hanging out at the farm having cookouts and camp fires, and spending time with his breakfast club buddies. He wintered in Leesburg, Fla. where he liked boating and fishing, especially for Crappies.
He enjoyed spending time with his "granddog," Harley.
In addition to his wife of New Bethlehem, survivors include a son, Scott Fowkes and his wife, Julie Graf, of Limestone; three grandchildren, Brady Fowkes of Limestone, Danielle Graf Wimer (Matt) of Summerville and Kelsey Graf Ames (Josiah) of Erie; and three great-grandsons, Nelson, Maddox and Hayden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Corbin R. Fowkes; and two infant sisters.
Mr. Fowkes' wish was to be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial service at their convenience.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sept. 9 to Sept. 19, 2019