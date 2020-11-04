1/
Mr. Carl Leroy Kammerdiener
1936 - 2020
Carl Leroy Kammerdiener, 84, of Templeton died on Tuesday November 3, 2020 in Kittanning Care Center.

Born March 21, 1936 in Goheenville, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Hensel) Kammerdiener.

Mr. Kammerdiener was a coal miner and farmer.

He enjoyed talking to and joking with people, farming and watching the Steelers. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Carl leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughter, Peggy (Larry) Goldinger of Kittanning; son, Dave (Karen) Kammerdiener of Templeton; son, Kevin Kammerdiener of Kittanning; daughter, Suzanne Kammerdiener of Kittanning; long-time companion, Doris Kline of Ford Cliff; ex-wife and good friend, Doris Kammerdiener of Kittanning; grandchildren, Michael, Kenny and Tim Goldinger, David Kammerdiener Jr. and Tabitha Baker, Kelly Patton, and Kevin Kammerdiener Jr.; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, John (Barb) Kammerdiener of Templeton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Barbara Jean Stull, a great-grandson, Matthew Mills; brothers, William, Clarence and Vernon Kammerdiener; and sisters, Lavina Pollock, Dorothy Chico, Nellie Kovar, Clara Belle Dunham and Florence Kensky.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to– 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Kittanning Cemetery.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 4 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
7
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
