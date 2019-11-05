|
|
Catherine I. (Cramer) Gross, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at home.
Born February 15, 1936, in Strattanville, she was the daughter of George F. and Blanch L. (Slee) Cramer.
She married Noble Gross in December 1953. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Mrs. Gross was a member of the Monroe Chapel Methodist Church in Curllsville.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed canning, gardening, quilting and loved being surrounded by family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry; her son-in-law, Jim "Shep" Shepherd of Northfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, Danielle of Carmel, Ind. and Grant of Akron, Ohio; and two sisters, Florence Aaron of Limestone and Mrs. Dean (Shirley) Graham of Strattanville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Cramer; and four sisters, Luella Cramer (infant), Mae Bailey, Leona Howington and Mary Bish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home of Clarion, where visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be in the Strattanville Cemetery.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2019