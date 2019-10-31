Home

Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Mrs. Cecilia V. (Kovalenko) Magagnotti


1927 - 2019
Mrs. Cecilia V. (Kovalenko) Magagnotti Obituary
Cecilia V. Magagnotti, 91, died peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Born on November 27, 1927, in Seminole, she was the daughter of Semeon and Anna Mae Kovalenko.

She fell in love and married Frank Magagnotti on May 17, 1947, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2013.

The Magagnottis increased their family to include seven children, who were her pride and joy.

Mrs. Magagnotti's main focus was raising her children who continue to spread values that she instilled in them.

Survivors include her seven children, Rosanne (Magagnotti) McDonald and her friend, Leo Rupp, Frank Magagnotti and his wife, Janna (Woodall) Magagnotti, Rex Magagnotti and his wife, Dawn (Schrock) Magagnotti, Guy Magagnotti and his wife, Kimberly (Shirey) Magagnotti, Joel Magagnotti and his wife, Leah (Matson) Magagnotti, Tamera (Magagnotti) Case and her husband, Gary Case, and Paul Magagnotti and his wife, Stacey (Haag) Magagnotti; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Semeon and Anna Mae Kovalenko; her siblings, Thomas Kovalenko, Nadine Stahlman and Edna Kovalenko; her husband, Frank Magagnotti; her son-in-law, Leonard McDonald; her grandchildren, Maggy Magagnotti and Lacy (Frelin) Magagnotti; and her great-grandchild, Jayden Spence.

Mrs. Magagnotti had an endless amount of love, strength and advice to give.

She had many creative talents including oil painting, flowers and gardening, music, and needle point. One of these talents she shared every year by making all of her children, grandchildren, great-and great-great-grandchildren handmade, needlepoint Christmas ornaments.

Mrs. Magagnotti also had a lot of musical talent that she passed down through the family.

There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, November 3, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn from 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14, 2019
