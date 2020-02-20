|
Charles D. Brady, 74, of Mayport, died Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born January 22, 1946 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Robert Brady and Hazel (Snyder) Brady Troutman.
He worked as a coal miner for Doverspike Brothers Coal Company where he retired.
Mr. Brady loved turkey hunting, fishing, and spending time at camp with his grandson, Austin, and brother-in-law, Barney.
He is survived by two daughters, Erica Westover and her husband, Michael, of Burnside and Julie Brady of Ohio; five grandchildren, Austin Brady and his wife, Grace, Noah Westover, Hannah Westover, Brandon Brady and Andrea Ravert and her husband, Nick; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marsha Rucki and her husband, Barney, of Warren, Ohio and Ronda Beard of Homer City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Eva Westover.
Mr. Brady's wish was to be cremated.
The family will hold a memorial service at their convenience at a later date.
Interment will be in the Timblin United Methodist Cemetery in Timblin.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 20 to Mar. 5, 2020