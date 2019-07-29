|
Charles Joseph Stupka, 93, of Pulaski, passed away Thursday morning, July 25, 2019, at Beeghly Nursing Center in Boardman, Ohio.
Born January 15, 1926, in Rimersburg, he was the son of the late Andy and Mae Aldous Stupka.
He married Dorothy Jean Greenawalt on August 17, 1951, She preceded him in death in February 2016.
Mr. Stupka graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg and served in the United States Navy during World War II.
He was retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube and he owned a tree nursery in Pulaski Township.
Mr. Stupka enjoyed grafting trees and his nursery business.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Minich of Pulaski Township; a brother, Edward Stupka of Sacramento, Calif.; and a grandson, Mark.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by eight brothers; and two sisters.
There will be no services according to his wishes.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Smith Funeral Home in New Wilmington.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 29 to Aug. 8, 2019