Service Information
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning , PA 16201
(724)-543-2503
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning , PA 16201
Memorial service
7:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning , PA 16201
Obituary

Charles L. Holibaugh Jr., 69, of Kittanning, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.



Born June 29, 1949, in Climax, he was the son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Pearle (Buzzard) Holibaugh.



He was married to Sue A. Holibaugh for 20 years. She survives.



Mr. Holibaugh was a laborer for different road construction companies.



He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.



Mr. Holibaugh was a former member of the Climax Baptist Church.



He was an ordained minister.



Mr. Holibaugh belonged to the American Legion in New Bethlehem.



He enjoyed fishing, Facebook and being on the computer. In his younger years, Mr. Holibaugh enjoyed hunting and working on his car.



In addition to his wife of Kittanning, survivors include three daughters, Donna Holibaugh of Apollo, Ann Holibaugh of Apollo and Rebecca Holibaugh of Florida; a step-daughter, Susan Salerno of Kittanning; a step-son, Alfred Boyd of Kittanning; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy E. Over of Distant, and Kathy D. Bowser of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald L. Holibaugh; and a sister, Helen L. Rager.



Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home.



Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.



