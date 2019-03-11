Charles Wilbert Gray, 86, of Fairmount City, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 9, 2019, at his home following an illness.
|
Born July 21, 1932, in Ford City, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Mollie Allhouse Gray.
He married the former Donna Jean Smalley on November 8, 1943. She survives.
Mr. Gray was a veteran of the United States Army and drove school bus for A.J. Myers and Sons, Inc. of Kittanning.
In his earlier years, Mr. Gray enjoyed hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean; a son, Russell Gray and friend, Bill Ramsey, of Rimersburg; four daughters, Bonnie Reefer and her husband, Dennis, of Rural Valley, Jessie Bowser and her husband, Leroy, of Allentown, Jackie Gray of Fairmount City and Donna Jean Gray of Allenton; and seven grandchildren, Jamie, Tommy, Ariel, Jacob, Tiffany, Heather and Lisa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eugene Gray; and eight siblings.
There will be no calling hours.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service for Mr. Gray at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Randy Evans, Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating.
Interment will be in Pine Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 11 to Mar. 21, 2019