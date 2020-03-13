Home

Mrs. Charlotte L. (Draa) Neiswonger


1949 - 2020
Mrs. Charlotte L. (Draa) Neiswonger Obituary
Charlotte L. Neiswonger, 70, of Fairmount City, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Born June 22, 1949 in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Dale and Pearl Blanche (Ditty) Draa.

She married Bruce A. Neiswonger on September 11, 1965. He survives.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce; two sons, Jeff Neiswonger and his wife, Mary, and Eric Neiswonger and his wife, Lacie, all of Fairmount City; three grandchildren, Cessa Neiswonger, Jeffrey Neiswonger and Reagan Neiswonger; two brothers, Steve Draa and his wife, Kristie, of Fairmount City and Doug Draa of Distant; and a sister, Darla Buzzard and her husband, Jamie, of Fairmount City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Draa and Tom Draa; and two sisters, Leanna Lee and Billy Jo Draa.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Hannold officiating.

Interment will take place in the Middle Run Cemetery in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 13 to Mar. 26, 2020
