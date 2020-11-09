1/1
Mr. Clair D. Miller
1936 - 2020
Clair D. Miller, 84, formerly of Fairmount City, died in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver.

Born October 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Homer and Twila Bish Miller.

He married the former Mabel E. Deloe on September 22, 1956. She survives him.

Mr. Miller worked previously at Crawford Furniture and Matson Lumber, retiring from Matson Lumber as a Lumber Inspector.

He was a member of Pleasant Hill Bible Church.

Mr. Miller enjoyed hunting deer and turkey, and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Tim (Angela) Miller; three sisters, Janet Shumaker, Mary Jane (Ted) Hilliard and Elaine Hartley; five grandchildren, Tim Heckman, Penny Detrie, Holly Jo Look, Kyle Miller and Ryan Miller; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in in death by his parents; a son, David L. Miller; a daughter, Linda Markle; and a brother, Eugene Miller.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, November 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jay Bucci officiating.

Interment will be at Shannondale Union Cemetery.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a candle, order flowers or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 9 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
