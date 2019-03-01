Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence R. Shirey. View Sign

Clarence R. Shirey, 76, of Dayton, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the VA Butler Health Care in Butler.



Born May 1, 1942 in North Freedom, he was the son of the late Samuel Ray and Mary A. (Shaffer) Shirey.



After attending DuBois Business College, he served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1966.



Mr. Shirey worked for the Continental Can Co. in New York. He was an accountant for many years for Mary's Little Lamb and Punxsutawney Bus Co.



He traveled all over the United States to meet and stay with distant family members. He researched his family history and wrote many volumes of books on his lineage. He also enjoyed listening to gospel music, playing the organ and writing songs.



Survivors include a brother, Wayne L. Shirey Sr. and his wife, Beverly, of Mayport; a sister, Evelyn Shirey Aliberto of Mayville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Jay Shirey.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Karen Shay officiating.



Interment will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Dry Ridge, Armstrong County.



Brookville St

Hawthorn , PA 16230

