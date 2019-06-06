Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Corbin R. Fowkes. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Corbin R. Fowkes, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.



Born March 28, 1931, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Ethel (Crispen) Fowkes.



He was first married on May 28, 1955, to J. Eillen (Schreckengost) Fowkes and she preceded him in death on July 12, 2006.



He then married Jean E. (Hetrick) Fowkes on September 15, 2015. She survives.



Mr. Fowkes worked as a bricklayer and was a 60-year member of the Bricklayer and Allied Craftworker Local 9 Union.



He served his country with the U.S. Navy as a DC2 during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955 on the USS LST 516.



Mr. Fowkes was a member of the Clarion VFW, the Clarion American Legion Post 66 and the Clarion American Legion Honor Guard.



In 2000 and 2001 he was one of 28 veterans over the age of 70, who brought the USS LST 325 from World War II from Greece back to the United States to have it refurbished and he was very proud of that. The ship is now on public display at its home base of Evansville, Ind.



In addition to his wife, Jean E. Fowkes, survivors include a brother, Burton Fowkes and his wife Marian, of Distant; and a nephew, Scott Fowkes and his family of Limestone.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with the Rev. Doug Henry officiating.



Military Honors will be accorded by the Clarion American Legion Honor Guard.



Interment will be in Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations can be made in Mr. Fowkes' honor to the USS LST 325 Memorial, 840 LST Drive, Evansville, IN 47713; or Military Sea Service Museum Inc., 1402 Roseland Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.



