Born November 6, 1942, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Metz) Davis.



She married Jerry W. Mohney on June 3, 1961. They have been married for more than 57 years. He survives.



Mrs. Mohney worked as a warehouse manager for the Clarion County Vo-tech School.



She attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant.



Mrs. Mohney was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 230 of New Bethlehem.



In addition to her husband, Jerry W. Mohney of New Bethlehem, survivors include two sons, Shawn Mohney and his wife, Cindy, of New Bethlehem and Darrin Mohney Sr. and his wife, Melissa, of Templeton; six grandchildren, D. J., Brit, Curtis, Colten, Korban and Joshua; six great-grandchildren, Landon, Kendall, Kade, Kason, Briar and Everly; a sister, Nancy Hetrick of Ohio; and a brother, Thomas Davis and his wife, Linda, of Reynoldsville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Levi Mohney.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the church with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.



Interment will be in Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Mohney's honor to the Oakland Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



