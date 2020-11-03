Daniel Clinger, 77, of Hawthorn, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born March 8, 1943 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Phillip and Mary Himes Clinger.
He married the former Connie Neiswonger on November 28, 1964 in Oak Ridge. She survives.
Mr. Clinger spent his more than 40-year work career with the railroad. He worked for Conrail, Penn Central and Norfolk Southern before retiring.
He was of Protestant faith and a former member of the Moose and VFW of New Bethlehem and the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club.
As a younger man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns and mechanic work. He was a "Jack of all Trades."
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Danny (Ramona) Clinger of Jersey Shore and Bruce Clinger of Shannondale; a daughter, Crystal (Terry Jr.) Anthony of Oak Ridge; three brothers, Don (Karen) Clinger of Emerickville, Parker (Sue) Clinger of Falls Creek and Wayne (Joanne) Clinger also of Falls Creek; two sisters, Betty Ramirez of Texas and Mary Spinker of Brockway; five grandchildren, Nathan, Danielle, Tyler, Adrienne and Bryanna; and seven great-grandchildren, Autumn, Morgain, Alexis, Millyann, Mariah, Abel and Amara.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Rich, Jack, Phil, Myron and Steve; and a sister, Beverly.
There will be no public services for Mr. Clinger.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County on November 4, 2020.
