Darlene Winchip, 64, of East Brady passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at home after a brief period of declining health.



Mrs. Winchip was a long-time resident of East Brady and active in the community.



Born October 11, 1954, in Winchester, Tenn., she was the eldest daughter of Winfred and Billie (Powers) Haggerty.



She was married to Alan Winchip for 45 years. He survives.



Mrs. Winchip was a devout Christian and attended the First Baptist Port Charlotte Church while making her home in Florida.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will always be remembered for her caring and generous nature. She will be greatly missed.



In addition to her husband of East Brady, survivors include two daughters, Billie Jo (Bill) Myers of Chicora and Melissa (Tony Truelove) Malloy of East Brady; four grandchildren, Zachary Malloy, Jacob Malloy, Ashley Malloy and Spenser Myers; two brothers, Wint Haggerty and John (Mary) Haggerty; two sisters, Lorraine (Rick) Moye and Carmala (Daniel) Heiple; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an eldest grandson, Joshua Malloy.



At the request of her family, there will be no services (and they ask for privacy at this time).



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Winchip's name to the East Brady Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028; or the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028.



Arrangements are at the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of East Brady.



To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2019